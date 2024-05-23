NE China's scenic spots enter peak tourism season

Xinhua) 08:48, May 23, 2024

A tourist feeds a seagull at Xinghai Square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)

Tourists view a white whale at Sunasia Ocean World in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)

Tourists view sea life at Sunasia Ocean World in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)

A tourist interacts with a penguin at Sunasia Ocean World in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Yun)

Tourists try to feed seagulls at Xinghai Square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Yun)

A tourist poses for photos at Xinghai Square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

A tourist views jellyfish at Sunasia Ocean World in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)

Tourists have fun at Xinghai Square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Yun)

A tourist poses for photos with seagulls at Xinghai Square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

A tourist poses for photos with seagulls at Xinghai Square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

