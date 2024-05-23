NE China's scenic spots enter peak tourism season
A tourist feeds a seagull at Xinghai Square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)
Tourists view a white whale at Sunasia Ocean World in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)
Tourists view sea life at Sunasia Ocean World in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)
A tourist interacts with a penguin at Sunasia Ocean World in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Yun)
Tourists try to feed seagulls at Xinghai Square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Yun)
A tourist poses for photos at Xinghai Square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)
A tourist views jellyfish at Sunasia Ocean World in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)
Tourists have fun at Xinghai Square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Yun)
A tourist poses for photos with seagulls at Xinghai Square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)
A tourist poses for photos with seagulls at Xinghai Square in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2024. Various scenic spots in Dalian see surging tourists as the coastal city reaches the peak of its tourism season. The sites as zoos and aquariums even the natural places where tourists can see wild animals are among the increasingly popular destinations for the tourists. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourists enjoy themselves in Dalian, NE China
- Dalian welcomes first international cruise ship since 2020
- Dalian City holds reception during WEF Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos
- Dalian Port sees record-breaking export of vehicles in 2023
- Trams decorated with lights to attract tourists in Dalian, China's Liaoning
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.