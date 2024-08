We Are China

Heavy rains flood Dalian: Police form human wall, protecting residents

(People's Daily App) 16:50, August 23, 2024

Heavy rains flooded Pulandian district in Dalian, Liaoning Province on August 19. Local police formed a human wall to protect residents.

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)