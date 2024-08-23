Dalian Commodity Exchange launches three new options

Xinhua) 16:58, August 23, 2024

DALIAN, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Egg, corn starch and hog options have been listed on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) starting Friday, bringing the total number of options on the DCE to 16.

The DCE has successively launched egg, corn starch and hog futures since 2013, effectively assisting enterprises on relevant industrial chains with risk management.

In 2023, the cumulative trading volume of egg, corn starch and hog futures on the DCE exceeded 100 million lots, an increase of 26 percent from the previous year.

The DCE said the listing of the new options is expected to provide a more comprehensive, complete derivative toolchain for related industries.

