Chinese ambassador visits highway project in northern Mongolia

November 20, 2024

DARKHAN, Mongolia, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan has visited a key highway project in the northern Mongolian province of Darkhan-Uul.

The Chinese Embassy in Mongolia will continue to create favorable conditions for Chinese companies in Mongolia, the ambassador said.

The Ulan Bator-Darkhan Highway Section 5 project was built by the China Gezhouba Group International Engineering. The highway is a significant infrastructure to improve connectivity between the Mongolian capital and northern regions.

The project was awaiting review and approval by the Mongolian side.

