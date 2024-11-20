Home>>
Chinese ambassador visits highway project in northern Mongolia
(Xinhua) 09:22, November 20, 2024
DARKHAN, Mongolia, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan has visited a key highway project in the northern Mongolian province of Darkhan-Uul.
The Chinese Embassy in Mongolia will continue to create favorable conditions for Chinese companies in Mongolia, the ambassador said.
The Ulan Bator-Darkhan Highway Section 5 project was built by the China Gezhouba Group International Engineering. The highway is a significant infrastructure to improve connectivity between the Mongolian capital and northern regions.
The project was awaiting review and approval by the Mongolian side.
