Photo exhibition on China-Mongolia friendship opens in Ulan Bator

Xinhua) 10:58, September 22, 2024

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition marking a long-standing friendship between China and Mongolia opened here in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, on Friday.

The event, co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia and the Mongolia-China Friendship Association, was part of a series of activities of the China-Mongolia Friendship Week, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A total of 75 photographs showcasing significant events in the history of bilateral relations over the past 75 years were on display at the exhibition.

Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan said at the opening ceremony that the exhibition reminded all of a deep friendship between the two countries, expressing hope that bilateral cooperation will yield more fruits in the years to come.

The exhibition will run through Sept. 27.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)