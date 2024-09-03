Chinese VP to attend 9th Eastern Economic Forum in Russia, visit Mongolia

Xinhua) 16:39, September 03, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend the ninth Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia and visit Mongolia from Sept. 4 to 8 at the invitation of the government of the Russian Federation and the government of Mongolia, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)