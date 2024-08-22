Home>>
China, Russia agree to enhance cooperation in traditional, emerging areas
(Xinhua) 09:03, August 22, 2024
MOSCOW, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin agreed here Wednesday that China and Russia have complementary advantages and huge potential for practical cooperation, and the two sides should advance cooperation in both traditional and emerging areas.
They made the remarks at the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government, saying that China and Russia should steadily advance cooperation in traditional areas such as economy and trade, investment, agriculture and energy, and expand cooperation in emerging areas including digital economy, biomedicine and green development.
