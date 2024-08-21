Chinese premier lands in Moscow for meeting between Chinese, Russian heads of gov't and visit

Xinhua) 09:21, August 21, 2024

MOSCOW, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived here on Tuesday to hold the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government and visit Russia at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Li arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, where a grand welcome ceremony was held. The premier reviewed the honor guard accompanied by senior Russian government officials.

In a statement released upon arrival, Li said that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, China and Russia set a model for a new type of international relations and relations between neighboring major countries.

Over the past 75 years, China-Russia relations have withstood the test of changing international situation and become stronger and fresher over time, Li noted, adding that China-Russia relations in the new era have shown new vigor and vitality, with stronger mutual political trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields, deeply rooted friendship, and close and effective international coordination.

Li said his visit to Russia is aimed at implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state, carrying forward the enduring friendship from generation to generation, and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

He pointed out that the two heads of state have met twice this year, laying out the top-level design and strategic plan for the new development of China-Russia relations at the new historical starting point of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

It is believed that with joint efforts of both sides, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era will surely enter a brighter future, Li said.

During his stay, Li will meet with Mishustin to exchange in-depth views on bilateral relations, practical cooperation and key issues of common interest.

The regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government, held every year since its inception in 1996, is an important mechanism for implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state and promoting bilateral cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and Russia and the launch of the China-Russia Years of Culture.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)