Chinese premier to chair regular meeting between Chinese, Russian heads of gov't, visit Russia, Belarus

Xinhua) 09:35, August 20, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will travel to Russia to chair the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government and visit Russia and Belarus from August 20 to 23, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

Li's visit comes at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, spokesperson Mao Ning said.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia and the beginning of China-Russia Years of Culture," Mao said at a daily news briefing, adding that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations have overcome external interference and maintained healthy and stable development.

The regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government, held every year since its inception in 1996, is an important mechanism for implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state and promoting bilateral cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, Mao said.

During his visit to Russia, Premier Li will hold the 29th regular meeting of Chinese and Russian heads of government with Mikhail Mishustin to exchange in-depth views on bilateral relations, practical cooperation and important issues of common interest, Mao added.

She also noted that China and Belarus are all-weather comprehensive strategic partners and in recent years, under the personal care and promotion of the two heads of state, China-Belarus relations have maintained a sound momentum of development. The two sides have strengthened political mutual trust and achieved fruitful results in Belt and Road cooperation, she said.

During his visit to Belarus, Premier Li will hold talks with Roman Golovchenko and exchange in-depth views on bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)