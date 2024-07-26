China, Russia can maintain communication, coordination on East Asia cooperation: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 14:04, July 26, 2024

VIENTIANE, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that China-Russia relations are mature, stable, resilient and independent, with solid political mutual trust, deepening strategic coordination, broad prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation, vibrant people-to-people exchanges and productive international cooperation.

Wang noted that in the face of the volatile and complex international situation and external disturbances and obstacles, China is ready to work with Russia to uphold the original aspiration of everlasting good neighborliness and friendship, firmly support each other, safeguard each other's core interests, and remain each other's good partner for development and revitalization.

China and Russia, both important countries in the Asia-Pacific region and dialogue partners of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), can maintain communication and coordination on East Asia cooperation, said Wang.

China is ready to work with Russia to uphold the ASEAN-centered, open and inclusive regional cooperation architecture, promote the existing East Asia mechanism to deepen cooperation consensus, and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity, the Chinese foreign minister added.

For his part, Lavrov congratulated on the successful conclusion of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, saying that this world-renowned event is not only of great significance to China's own development, but also to the global economic recovery.

Lavrov said under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, Russia and China have maintained close communication, strengthened strategic collaboration, jointly upheld a fair and just international order, practiced genuine multilateralism, and injected positive energy into the building of a multipolar world.

Russia will work with China to support the centrality of ASEAN and prevent the interference and infiltration of external forces, he noted.

The two sides expressed the willingness to strengthen cooperation within multilateral mechanisms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

Wang said China fully supports Russia in fulfilling its responsibilities as the rotating chair of BRICS and preparing for the upcoming Summit scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Kazan. Lavrov said Russia fully supports China in assuming the rotating presidency of the SCO.

The two sides also exchanged views on major issues concerning peace and security, believing that the victory and a correct view of World War Two should be jointly safeguarded.

Lavrov congratulated China on successfully promoting the signing of the Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity by Palestinian factions, saying that Russia will work together to restore peace in the Middle East.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)