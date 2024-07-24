China-Russia energy cooperation becomes more intense, productive: Putin

Xinhua) 13:44, July 24, 2024

MOSCOW, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Energy cooperation between Russia and China has recently become more intense and productive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at the sixth China-Russia Energy Business Forum.

"Bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas, coal and electricity sectors is systematically expanding," Putin said, adding that the country's supplies of energy resources to China are reaching record volumes.

Putin said that relations between Russia and China have been dynamically evolving in line with a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, and "one of the most significant components of these relations has traditionally been energy cooperation."

The president noted that experts from both countries are working together to develop technologies for the extraction, processing, and transportation of raw materials, with a focus on improving environmental safety.

