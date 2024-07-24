China-Russia energy cooperation becomes more intense, productive: Putin
MOSCOW, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Energy cooperation between Russia and China has recently become more intense and productive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at the sixth China-Russia Energy Business Forum.
"Bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas, coal and electricity sectors is systematically expanding," Putin said, adding that the country's supplies of energy resources to China are reaching record volumes.
Putin said that relations between Russia and China have been dynamically evolving in line with a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, and "one of the most significant components of these relations has traditionally been energy cooperation."
The president noted that experts from both countries are working together to develop technologies for the extraction, processing, and transportation of raw materials, with a focus on improving environmental safety.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi: Further advance energy ties with Russia
- China pledges joint efforts with Russia to build high-level energy cooperation partnership: vice premier
- China, Russia to enhance investment cooperation
- Chinese, Russian sailors make cross-deck visits
- Chinese vice premier to co-chair China-Russia investment, energy meeting
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.