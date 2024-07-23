China, Russia to enhance investment cooperation

Xinhua) 13:48, July 23, 2024

MOSCOW, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov held talks and co-chaired the 11th meeting of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee on Monday, pledging to promote investment cooperation for win-win results.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia investment cooperation has maintained a sound momentum for development, bringing tangible benefits to the two countries and the two peoples.

Since the 10th meeting of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee, the two sides have strengthened the top-level design of investment cooperation, steadily promoted cooperation on key projects, created new highlights in sub-national cooperation, and achieved a series of new positive results, he said.

China is willing to work with Russia to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and continuously upgrade the level of investment cooperation between the two countries, so as to realize mutual benefit and common development, Ding said.

He proposed that the two sides should formulate better plans to provide guidance for deepening bilateral investment cooperation, work closely with each other on communication and coordination, and implement cooperation projects at an early date.

The potential of investment cooperation should be tapped, and sub-national cooperation should be better carried out, Ding said, adding that the two sides should strengthen policy support and actively create a favorable investment environment.

Noting bilateral trade and investment cooperation between Russia and China have achieved fruitful results with a strong momentum for growth, Manturov said Russia is willing to make joint efforts with China to give full play to the role of the Committee and strengthen strategic alignment so as to contribute to their respective development and prosperity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)