China pledges joint efforts with Russia to build high-level energy cooperation partnership: vice premier

MOSCOW, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Russia to build a high-level energy cooperation partnership, so as to better benefit the two countries and the two peoples, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said here Tuesday.

Ding was holding talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and co-chairing the 21st meeting of the China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said under the strategic guidance and cordial care of the two heads of state, China-Russia energy cooperation has formed an all-round, cross-sector, in-depth and high-level pattern.

Since the 20th meeting of the China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee, energy cooperation between the two countries has maintained a sound development momentum and achieved a series of new achievements, Ding said.

He said China is willing to work with Russia to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and build a high-level energy cooperation partnership, so as to better benefit the two countries and the two peoples.

Ding proposed that the two sides should deepen the integrated cooperation among upstream, midstream and downstream, and lay a solid foundation for the sustainable development of energy cooperation.

He also called for optimizing the policy environment for energy cooperation to create favorable conditions for the construction and operation of major energy projects.

It is hoped that the two sides will actively expand new space for energy cooperation, strengthen cooperation in renewable energy and energy technology innovation, and promote green and low-carbon energy transformation, Ding said, adding that the two sides should strengthen strategic coordination on global energy governance and make greater contribution to the long-term, sound, stable and sustainable development of the world energy market.

Novak said in recent years, Russia-China energy cooperation has made continuous progress and achieved remarkable results, which fully demonstrates the mutual respect, equality and high-level mutual trust between the two countries.

Russia is willing to work with China to give full play to the platform and coordination role of the Russia-China Energy Cooperation Committee, implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, expand energy cooperation at a deeper level and in a wider field, and contribute to the growth of the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, Novak said.

