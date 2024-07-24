Xi: Further advance energy ties with Russia
President Xi Jinping reaffirmed on Tuesday China's readiness to work with Russia in promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector and safeguarding the stability and resilience of industrial and supply chains.
In a congratulatory letter to the sixth China-Russia Energy Business Forum, Xi called on both sides to jointly contribute to a more robust, green and healthy development of the global energy industry.
China and Russia, celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, have forged ahead with their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and seen bilateral energy cooperation becoming more mature and resilient, which delivered tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi said.
On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a congratulatory letter to the forum.
Energy cooperation is an essential part of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era. Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia to become China's largest crude oil supplier last year.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese, Russian sailors make cross-deck visits
- Xi congratulates Kagame on reelection as Rwandan president
- China, Russia to enhance investment cooperation
- China pledges joint efforts with Russia to build high-level energy cooperation partnership: vice premier
- Xi sends congratulatory message to sixth China-Russia Energy Business Forum
- Xiplomacy: Far apart, close in heart -- China-LatAmerica cooperation embarks on new voyage
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.