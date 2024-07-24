Xi: Further advance energy ties with Russia

09:52, July 24, 2024 By Zhao Jia ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping reaffirmed on Tuesday China's readiness to work with Russia in promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector and safeguarding the stability and resilience of industrial and supply chains.

In a congratulatory letter to the sixth China-Russia Energy Business Forum, Xi called on both sides to jointly contribute to a more robust, green and healthy development of the global energy industry.

China and Russia, celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, have forged ahead with their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and seen bilateral energy cooperation becoming more mature and resilient, which delivered tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi said.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a congratulatory letter to the forum.

Energy cooperation is an essential part of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era. Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia to become China's largest crude oil supplier last year.

