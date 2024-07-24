Home>>
Xi congratulates Kagame on reelection as Rwandan president
(Xinhua) 08:01, July 24, 2024
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message to Paul Kagame, congratulating him on reelection as president of the Republic of Rwanda.
In the message, Xi pointed out that Rwanda is a traditional friendly country of China, and that in recent years, China-Rwanda relations have developed rapidly, with fruitful results achieved in cooperation in various sectors and traditional friendship continuously deepening.
He said he stands ready to work with Kagame to further enhance mutual political trust, expand and deepen practical cooperation in various fields, so as to promote bilateral relations to a new level.
