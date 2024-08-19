China, Russia to hold 28th session of committee for meetings between heads of gov't

Xinhua) 09:52, August 19, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 28th session of the committee for regular meetings between Chinese and Russian heads of government will be held from Monday to Tuesday in Moscow, an official announced Sunday.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will co-chaired the session together with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, said He Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce.

