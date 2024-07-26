Home>>
China to work with Russia to support each other in safeguarding core interests: Wang Yi
(Xinhua) 13:54, July 26, 2024
VIENTIANE, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Russia to firmly support each other in safeguarding their respective core interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Thursday when meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
