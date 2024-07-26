Russia to support China in preventing external interference in region: Lavrov

Xinhua) 13:55, July 26, 2024

VIENTIANE, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Russia will work with China to support the centrality of ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and prevent interference by external forces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said here Thursday when meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

