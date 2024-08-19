Chinese premier to chair regular meeting between Chinese, Russian heads of gov't, visit Russia, Belarus

Xinhua) 16:00, August 19, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will travel to Russia to chair the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government and visit Russia and Belarus from August 20 to 23, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.

Li's visit is at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)