48,000 Chinese students studying in Russia, Russian deputy PM says

Xinhua) 08:42, August 21, 2024

MOSCOW, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- There were 48,000 Chinese students, excluding those of preparatory faculties, studying in Russia in the 2023-2024 academic year, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Monday.

This was almost 10,000 more than a year earlier, Golikova noted during the 25th session of the China-Russia Committee on Humanities Cooperation in Moscow.

Golikova also said that more than 16,000 Russian students were studying in Chinese universities. "Preserving a high level of academic mobility has been one of the main performance indicators in terms of the way the two countries have been working together," she added.

According to Golikova, China and Russia have achieved significant results in the field of inter-university cooperation, the flagship among which is the Shenzhen MSU-BIT University, a project launched by Moscow State University and Beijing Institute of Technology. Currently, the university has 10 faculties with more than 2,500 students.

Golikova also believed that secondary vocational education is a promising field for the two countries to work together.

