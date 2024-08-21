Chinese premier says his visit to Russia aimed at implementing consensus reached by two heads of state

Xinhua) 09:46, August 21, 2024

MOSCOW, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Tuesday that his visit to Russia is aimed at implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state, carrying forward the enduring friendship from generation to generation, and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

Li made the remarks in a statement released upon arrival. Li arrived here to chair the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government and visit Russia at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

