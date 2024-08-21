Home>>
Chinese premier says his visit to Russia aimed at implementing consensus reached by two heads of state
(Xinhua) 09:46, August 21, 2024
MOSCOW, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Tuesday that his visit to Russia is aimed at implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state, carrying forward the enduring friendship from generation to generation, and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.
Li made the remarks in a statement released upon arrival. Li arrived here to chair the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government and visit Russia at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier says China, Russia set model for new type of int'l relations, relations between neighboring major countries
- 48,000 Chinese students studying in Russia, Russian deputy PM says
- Chinese premier in Moscow to promote ties
- China, Russia to promote high-quality development in humanities cooperation
- Chinese premier to chair regular meeting between Chinese, Russian heads of gov't, visit Russia, Belarus
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.