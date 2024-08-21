Chinese premier says China, Russia set model for new type of int'l relations, relations between neighboring major countries

Xinhua) 09:10, August 21, 2024

MOSCOW, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, China and Russia set a model for a new type of international relations and relations between neighboring major countries, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in a statement released upon arrival on Tuesday.

Over the past 75 years, China-Russia relations have withstood the test of changing international situation and become stronger and fresher over time, Li noted, adding that China-Russia relations in the new era have shown new vigor and vitality, with stronger mutual political trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields, deeply rooted friendship, and close and effective international coordination.

Li arrived here to hold the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government and visit Russia at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

During his stay, Li will meet with Mishustin to exchange in-depth views on bilateral relations, practical cooperation and key issues of common interest.

