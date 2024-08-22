China-Russia relations based on non-alliance, non-confrontation, not targeting any third party: joint communique

MOSCOW, Aug. 21 (Xinhua)

MOSCOW, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China-Russia relations are based on non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, both sides reaffirmed in a joint communique issued following a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday.

The two sides pledged to firmly safeguard their legitimate rights and interests, and oppose any attempt to obstruct the normal development of bilateral relations, interfere in the internal affairs of the two countries, or restrict the economic development, technological progress, and international development opportunities of the two countries.

China and Russia always regard each other as priority cooperative partners and adhere to mutual respect, equal treatment and win-win cooperation, the two sides reaffirmed.

The two sides agreed that it is essential to fully adhere to the UN Charter, international law, and the basic norms governing international relations, and to promote the formation of a more just and stable multipolar world order.

The two sides pointed out that certain countries cling to hegemonism and neocolonialism, attempt to use the so-called "rules-based order" to maintain their own privileges, infringe upon the sovereignty of other nations, interfere in their internal affairs, suppress their economic growth and technological development, and obstruct the collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries.

Li co-chaired the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government with Mishustin on Wednesday.

The regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government, held every year since its inception in 1996, is an important mechanism for implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state and promoting bilateral cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

