Chinese premier says his visit to Russia aimed at implementing consensus reached by heads of state

Xinhua) 09:19, August 21, 2024

MOSCOW, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Tuesday that his visit to Russia is aimed at implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state, carrying forward the enduring friendship from generation to generation, and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

Li made the remarks in a statement released upon arrival. Li arrived here to hold the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government and visit Russia at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Li pointed out that the two heads of state have met twice this year, laying out the top-level design and strategic plan for the new development of China-Russia relations at the new historical starting point of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

It is believed that with joint efforts of both sides, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era will surely enter a brighter future, Li said.

