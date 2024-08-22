Russia reaffirms one-China principle in joint communique

Xinhua) 09:13, August 22, 2024

MOSCOW, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Russian side reaffirmed here on Wednesday that it adheres to the one-China principle and recognized that there is only one China in the world.

In a joint communique issued following a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Russia also reaffirmed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory and that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

The Russian side firmly opposes any form of "Taiwan independence" and firmly supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity and realizing national reunification, said the document.

