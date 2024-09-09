China, Mongolia vow to deepen ties, expand cooperation

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, Sept. 7, 2024. Han visited Mongolia from Friday to Sunday upon invitation. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation with Mongolia, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said here on Saturday.

During his three-day visit from Friday to Sunday, Han met separately with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and Parliament Speaker Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan.

When meeting with Oyun-Erdene, Han said China and Mongolia will continue to consolidate political trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and promote mutual understanding among people.

Han called for cooperation in energy, connectivity and infrastructure construction, as well as consultation and coordination in international and regional affairs between the two countries. China welcomes Mongolia's designation of 2023-2025 as the "Years to Visit Mongolia," and stands ready to strengthen exchanges with Mongolia's youth, students and media.

The Chinese vice president also expressed hope for deepening cooperation among China, Mongolia and Russia, calling for the speeding up of the construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor.

For his part, Oyun-Erdene said this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Mongolia and China, the 30th anniversary of the revision of the Friendship and Cooperation Treaty between Mongolia and China, and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive strategic partnership, saying that Mongolia is willing to work with China to push forward bilateral relations in a new era in the spirit of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and common development.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, Sept. 7, 2024. Han visited Mongolia from Friday to Sunday upon invitation. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

During his meeting with Khurelsukh, Han stressed that China and Mongolia are good neighbors, good friends and good partners. China has always placed its relations with Mongolia at an important position in its neighborhood diplomacy, Han said, adding that the two sides have firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

He expressed hope that the two sides will take the building of a China-Mongolia community with a shared future as the guide and push forward bilateral ties to a higher level.

Khurelsukh said Mongolia attaches great importance to developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with China, firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to work with China to build a Mongolia-China community with a shared future to benefit the people of the two countries and the region.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Mongolia's Parliament Speaker Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, Sept. 7, 2024. Han visited Mongolia from Friday to Sunday upon invitation. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

At the meeting with Amarbayasgalan, the Chinese vice president said China appreciates that Mongolia takes developing friendly and cooperative relations with China as a key priority in its foreign policy, supports legislatures and political parties of the two countries in strengthening exchanges and cooperation, and hopes that Mongolia's State Great Hural will continue to play an important role in promoting the steady and long-term development of China-Mongolia relations.

Amarbayasgalan said it is Mongolia's strategic choice and consensus to maintain and strengthen friendly and cooperative relations of mutual benefit with China. The Mongolian State Great Hural and all political parties look forward to further expanding exchanges and cooperation with China, learning from each other and helping expand and deepen cooperation.

