China-funded renovation of Mongolian land port completed

Xinhua) 11:33, March 25, 2024

ULAN BATOR, March 24 (Xinhua) -- An inauguration ceremony was held on Sunday for the China-funded renovation of a land port in southeastern Mongolia.

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene and Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan attended the ceremony to mark the completion of the land port renovation in Zamiin-Uud, a border soum (administrative subdivision) in the southeastern Mongolian province of Dornogovi.

Oyun-Erdene expressed his gratitude to China for overcoming the difficulties of the pandemic, assisting in building port facilities of international standard, increasing the passenger and cargo customs clearance capacity fivefold, and supporting Mongolia's port revival policy.

"Port revival is one of the key goals of the government's medium-term development target program, New Revival Policy," said Oyun-Erdene.

Noting that renovating ports is crucial to Mongolia's economy, Shen said that China is willing to work with Mongolia to continue to improve port infrastructure, promote new modes of transportation, launch cross-border tourism activities and improve connectivity.

