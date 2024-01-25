China's top legislator meets vice chairman of Mongolia's State Great Hural

Xinhua) 16:36, January 25, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Lkhagva Munkhbaatar, vice chairman of Mongolia's State Great Hural (Parliament) in Beijing on Thursday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Mongolia.

China is willing to work with Mongolia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, firmly grasp the development direction of China-Mongolia relations, firmly safeguard the political foundation of China-Mongolia relations, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly cope with regional and global challenges, and foster the continuous development of China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.

Zhao said the NPC of China is willing to maintain close and friendly exchanges with Mongolia's State Great Hural, host a good meeting of the China-Mongolia legislative exchange mechanism, deepen the exchange of legislative experience in ecological and environmental protection and other fields, provide legal guarantee for practical cooperation between the two countries, and help build a China-Mongolia community with a shared future.

Munkhbaatar said Mongolia-China relations serve as a model for the development of state-to-state relations, noting that the fifth meeting of the Mongolian-Chinese legislative exchange mechanism was successfully held during his visit.

Mongolia's State Great Hural is willing to continuously strengthen cooperation with China's NPC, Munkhbaatar added.

