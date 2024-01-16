China delivers 50 buses to Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:26, January 16, 2024

HOHHOT, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China has recently delivered 50 domestically-made buses to Ulan Bator of Mongolia through the land port of Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, as part of an order for 600 Yutong buses placed by Mongolia last year.

Mongolia made the purchase from China to help meet its public transport demand and the first batch of 35 vehicles arrived at the Mongolian capital in late December 2023.

The remaining vehicles will arrive at Ulan Bator in February and they are expected to help relieve Mongolia's shortage of bus supplies, according to local customs authorities in Erenhot.

The Erenhot port has opened a special green channel for the exported buses, greatly helping facilitate customs clearance.

Mongolia has been importing electric and fuel buses from China over the recent years. Since 2020, Chinese-made double-decker electric buses and ordinary electric buses have been increasingly seen on the roads of Ulan Bator. Notably, the double-decker electric buses have captured the admiration of the Mongolian people for their beautiful appearance and comfortable design.

Over the years, Erenhot has handled more than 70 percent of the land transportation tasks between China and Mongolia. In 2023 alone, Erenhot Port recorded a total of over 1.46 million inbound and outbound passengers and 262,000 transport vehicles, according to relevant authorities.

