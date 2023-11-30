Concert in Mongolian capital to promote China-Mongolia friendship

November 30, 2023

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- A gala concert was held here on Wednesday to promote the China-Mongolia friendship.

The concert, titled "China-Mongolia Friendship: Echoes of the Silk Road," was co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia, the Chinese Cultural Center in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator and the Mongolian State Music and Dance Conservatory.

"Mongolia is a natural partner in the Belt and Road cooperation and one of the first countries to support the initiative," Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan said at the opening ceremony.

Educational cooperation and cultural exchanges between the two countries have been actively carried out and achieved fruitful results, becoming a vivid reflection of the people-to-people bonds advocated by the Belt and Road Initiative, said Shen.

During the one-hour concert, around 100 popular Mongolian singers, musicians and dancers presented a mix of Chinese and Mongolian famous works.

Meanwhile, a photo exhibition titled "Hello, China" opened here on Wednesday, showcasing the natural beauty and development of China.

