China-Mongolia border port handles nearly 1.33 mln travelers in Jan-Nov

Xinhua) 15:08, December 04, 2023

HOHHOT, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, handled nearly 1.33 million inbound and outbound travelers in the first 11 months of this year, reaching a peak of over 8,870 people in a single day, local authorities said.

During this period, the land port handled some 169,000 vehicles, according to the port's entry-exit border inspection station.

Customs clearance services for passenger traffic at the Erenhot highway port, located on the border of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, resumed on Jan. 8, and China-Mongolia international passenger train services resumed on Aug. 30.

In recent years, bilateral trade between China and Mongolia has seen a steady rise in scale.

In 2022, bilateral trade totaled 12.2 billion U.S. dollars in value, up 34 percent year on year. It soared 62.6 percent year on year in the first six months of 2023, maintaining a strong growth momentum, according to official data.

