China to enhance synergy of development strategies with Mongolia: FM

Xinhua) 09:22, February 18, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with his Mongolian counterpart Batmunkh Battsetseg on the sidelines of the ongoing 60th Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to enhance synergy of development strategies with Mongolia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with his Mongolian counterpart Batmunkh Battsetseg on the sidelines of the ongoing 60th Munich Security Conference.

Noting that China and Mongolia are friendly neighbors and partners linked by mountains and rivers, Wang said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaa Khurelsukh have reached an important consensus on laying a solid foundation for a community of shared future between the two countries and jointly building the Belt and Road with high quality, which charts the course for further development of bilateral relations.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Mongolia diplomatic ties, the 30th anniversary of the revision of the Friendship and Cooperation Treaty between China and Mongolia, and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said, adding that the two sides should take this opportunity to follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, understand and support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns, consolidate mutual political trust and expand exchanges in various fields.

China appreciates that Mongolia has placed its relations with China as a priority in its diplomacy, Wang said. China is ready to synergize development strategies, deepen exchanges of experience on governance, and fully tap the potential for cooperation with Mongolia, so as to elevate the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level and achieve common development and prosperity, he added.

For her part, Battsetseg said that Mongolia cherishes the friendship with China and is ready to strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance mutual political trust, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and push for more achievements in bilateral relations.

