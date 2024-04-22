China-Mongolia border port handles 600,000 travelers

Xinhua) 16:54, April 22, 2024

HOHHOT, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, handled 600,000 inbound and outbound travelers this year, local authorities said Monday.

The land port handled 150,000 vehicles during the period, according to the port's entry-exit border inspection station.

In the first two months of this year, the port exported 19,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables, up 23.1 percent year on year, with the total value of goods reaching 36.99 million yuan (about 5.1 million U.S. dollars), up 16.7 percent year on year.

Over the years, Erenhot has handled more than 70 percent of the land transportation tasks between China and Mongolia. In 2023 alone, Erenhot Port recorded over 1.46 million inbound and outbound passengers and 262,000 transport vehicles.

Starting from April 1, the port has begun 24-hour operation of customs clearance of its freight transport, which will last for six months.

