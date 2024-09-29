China's rapid development brings new opportunities for Mongolia: Mongolian PM

Xinhua) 13:39, September 29, 2024

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's rapid development and economic achievements have brought new opportunities to Mongolia and created a new platform for cooperation between the two countries, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene said.

Oyun-Erdene made the remarks during a reception hosted by the Chinese embassy in Mongolia on Friday evening, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

In his speech, Oyun-Erdene highlighted that, over the past 75 years, China has experienced remarkable growth and now plays a significant role in global peace, stability, and economic development.

"The traditional friendly relations between our two countries have become a model for international and regional neighborly relations," he said.

Oyun-Erdene noted that in 2023, bilateral trade between Mongolia and China reached 17 billion U.S. dollars, which is an achievement of the active cooperation between the two sides.

He expressed confidence that, within the framework of Mongolia's "Vision 2050" long-term development policy, the New Revival Policy, a medium-term development program, and joint initiatives like Belt and Road cooperation and the Mongolia-China-Russia Economic Corridor, Mongolia and China will achieve even greater success in major project collaborations. He wished for the continued flourishing and robust development of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan said at the reception that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Mongolia, the 30th anniversary of the revision of the Friendship and Cooperation Treaty between China and Mongolia, and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Shen emphasized that looking back, the most valuable asset of China-Mongolia friendship has been mutual trust, close high-level exchanges, deep people-to-people friendship, and understanding and respect for each other's major core interests.

