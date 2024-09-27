Home>>
Chinese speech contest held for Mongolian middle school students
(Xinhua) 16:42, September 27, 2024
ULAN BATOR, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The final of the seventh edition of a Chinese speech contest for middle school students took place in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, on Friday.
Titled "China-Mongolia Friendship: Promising Youths," the contest was co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia and the Confucius Institute at the National University of Mongolia.
A total of 59 students from 14 schools across Mongolia participated in the final round.
Ganbat Bulgantamir, an 11th-grade student from the Confucius Classroom at Yucai Chinese School in Ulan Bator, took first place with her speech titled "China Through My Eyes."
