Feature: China-funded medical center in Mongolia illuminates future for children with disabilities

Xinhua) 16:28, October 31, 2024

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- A medical center in Mongolia, built with assistance from China, is enhancing the development and well-being of children with disabilities while providing crucial support for their families.

The center, located in Bayangol District of Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, celebrated its fifth anniversary on Thursday. The comprehensive facility is equipped with 250 beds and advanced medical devices, enabling it to treat 250 outpatients daily.

Since its opening, about 42,000 children with disabilities from all 21 provinces of Mongolia and nine districts of the capital have received treatment and services at the center through repeated visits.

The China-aided rehabilitation center for disabled children is an important livelihood project implemented by both sides under the strategic guidance of high-level leaders of the two countries, based on the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits under the Belt and Road Initiative, said Shen Minjuan, Chinese ambassador to Mongolia.

"Children are the future of a country and the hope of a nation. We cannot let any child fall behind. The Chinese government attaches great importance to children's development and actively promotes the healthy growth of children around the world, including in Mongolia. Since the opening of the rehabilitation center for disabled children, the Chinese embassy has visited the children here every year. Today, we are here again, bringing medical equipment for disabled children, 3D printers, and other health care supplies," she said.

"I am very happy to participate in the fifth anniversary of this center, which plays a vital role in addressing the challenges faced by children with disabilities and their families, providing essential treatments and services with great compassion," said Luvsantseren Enkh-Amgalan, Mongolian minister of family, labor, and social protection, expressing his sincere gratitude to the Chinese government and people for building the medical center for disabled children.

Mongol Naranmandakh is one of the thousands of parents of children with disabilities who receive treatment and services from this center.

Her 10-year-old daughter, Odkhuu Suvd, has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and began receiving treatment at the medical center two years ago.

"It is my great pleasure to convey the joy and sincere gratitude of thousands of disabled children and their parents who receive treatment and services at this center. Our daughter receives care for her condition, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and support for mental development," Naranmandakh said, noting that the center evaluates children's health conditions objectively, provides appropriate treatment services, and offers advice and information to parents.

She emphasized that the medical center not only brightens the future for children with disabilities but also serves as a supportive environment for parents to exchange information, share experiences, find solace, encourage one another, and nurture their hopes.

Munkhnasan Munkhkhishig is the mother of a six-year-old boy diagnosed with Down syndrome. Her son has been receiving treatment at the medical center since its inception.

"My son first came to this center when he could not walk and was in a wheelchair. Thanks to occupational therapy, physical therapy, sports therapy, speech therapy, and more, he can now walk and speak on his own. I am very happy that such a center has been established; it has helped thousands of disabled children and their parents," Munkhnasan said, emphasizing that her son's progress brings great joy and hope to her entire family.

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese government and people for building such a valuable and supportive center.

The medical center built by the China Railway No. 4 Engineering Group Co., Ltd. is the only facility in Mongolia that offers comprehensive treatment and services for children with disabilities.

"My younger brother started going to this center for treatment in November 2023, and we believe the treatment is very effective," Odkhuu Saijrakh, his older brother, told Xinhua. "Doctors have said that we can expect rapid improvements with continuous treatment over the next two months." He expressed his sincere gratitude to the Chinese government and the staff of the medical center.

Mongolia has more than 120,000 people with disabilities in a population of 3.5 million, with over 10 percent being children, including 3,000 who have severe disabilities, according to the Ministry of Family, Labor, and Social Protection.

The medical center plays a crucial role in the early identification and diagnosis of children with disabilities, as well as in providing services to support their development as soon as possible, said the ministry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)