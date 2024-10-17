China ready to join Russia, Mongolia for deeper trilateral cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene on the sidelines of the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Wednesday that China is ready to work with Russia and Mongolia to further enhance mutual trust, strengthen coordination and promote deeper and more practical trilateral cooperation to better benefit the people of the three countries.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene on the sidelines of the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Li said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the three heads of state, the trilateral cooperation between China, Russia, and Mongolia has maintained a steady momentum of development, which meets the common expectations of the three sides and conforms to the trend of the times.

Noting that China, Russia, and Mongolia enjoy geographical proximity and a shared future, Li said trilateral cooperation enjoys unique geographical advantages and solid popular support.

China stands ready to work with Russia and Mongolia to follow the consensus reached by the three heads of state, implement the mid-term roadmap for trilateral cooperation, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, deepen policy communication and coordination, drive the trilateral cooperation to be more in-depth, more sustainable and more effective, and set an example of friendly exchanges and mutual benefit among neighboring countries, Li noted.

The Chinese side is willing to work with Russia and Mongolia to focus on key cooperation under the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, deepen multilateral cooperation within the SCO and other platforms, share development opportunities and fruits, safeguard common interests, and jointly write a new chapter in China-Russia-Mongolia trilateral cooperation, Li added.

Mishustin and Oyun-Erdene said that under the strategic guidance of the three heads of state, trilateral cooperation among China, Russia and Mongolia has been carried out steadily, with exchanges and dialogues in various fields expanded and deepened.

This meets the common needs of the three countries and the needs for the stability and development of the region, which has broad prospects, they said.

Mishustin and Oyun-Erdene said Russia and Mongolia stand ready to work with China to strengthen the alignment of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Steppe Road Program, and the Belt and Road Initiative, speed up the construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor in line with the key directions specified in the mid-term roadmap, strengthen cooperation in such areas as transportation, energy and culture, and push for more results in trilateral cooperation.

