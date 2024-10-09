Chinese state councilor attends reception marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between China, Russia

Xinhua) 09:21, October 09, 2024

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also the Chinese chairman of the China-Russia Committee on Humanities Cooperation, addresses a reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia at the Russian embassy in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin attended a reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia at the Russian embassy in Beijing on Tuesday.

Shen, also the Chinese chairman of the China-Russia Committee on Humanities Cooperation, said that under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, China is willing to work with Russia to take the opportunity of celebrating the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties and the China-Russia Years of Culture to deepen cooperation in various fields and create more benefits for both peoples.

Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said Russia stands ready to further deepen traditional friendship with China and push for greater development of Russia-China relations.

