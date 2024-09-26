China will work with Russia to enrich bilateral ties: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:31, September 26, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that China will always stay true to the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic relations with Russia and continuously enrich their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era for the greater well-being of people of both countries.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The two sides should continue to hold high the banner of multilateralism and promote a more just and rational global governance system with the United Nations at its core, Wang said.

China will fully support Russia in playing the role as the BRICS chair and ensure the success of the Kazan summit to open a new chapter in the greater BRICS cooperation, he added.

For his part, Lavrov said that Russia is willing to work with China to push for greater development of bilateral relations.

