Chinese VP calls for deepening solidarity, cooperation in Northeast Asia

Xinhua) 08:27, September 06, 2024

VLADIVOSTOK, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Thursday called for deepening cooperation in the Northeast Asia region while addressing the 9th Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok.

Han said that the trend of peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit remains unstoppable despite the accelerating changes in the world unseen in a century and the turbulent international environment.

He noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward the significant concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, along with the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, contributing the "Chinese solution" to global governance, and providing confidence and momentum for the international community to jointly address challenges and achieve common development.

China is willing to work with countries in the region to deepen solidarity and cooperation, and jointly promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity, he added.

On deepening cooperation in Northeast Asia, Han made a three-point proposal. First, uphold openness and inclusiveness. China firmly pursues a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up, promotes the construction of an open world economy, and opposes protectionism, decoupling and supply chains disruption, unilateral sanctions and maximum-pressure tactics. China is willing to strengthen solidarity with countries in the region, adhering to openness, fairness, mutual respect, and seeking cooperation and development together.

Second, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation. Countries in the Northeast Asia region need to actively seek more areas of common interest, jointly maintain the stability and smooth flow of industrial and supply chains, and strengthen cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and the green economy to promote common development.

Third, develop security in a coordinated manner. China remains committed to being a defender of world peace and a promoter of global development, and resolutely opposes all forms of hegemonism and power politics, Cold War mentality, interference in other countries' internal affairs, and double standards.

Han said that the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee has mapped out a grand blueprint for further deepening reforms and advancing Chinese modernization. He noted that Chinese modernization is a path of peaceful development, and that it benefits the world.

China will continue to promote high-quality development and a high level of opening up, creating more opportunities for the region and the world through its own development, and contributing its share to the modernization processes of both the region and the world, Han said.

During the discussion session, Han answered questions regarding China's foreign investment and cooperation in the Northeast-Far East region, China's contribution to regional and global economic growth, and the promotion of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

This year's Eastern Economic Forum, themed "Far East 2030: Combining Strengths to Create New Potential," runs from Tuesday to Friday and is attended by people from the political, business, industrial, and academic sectors from various countries.

On Friday, Han is scheduled to meet with Igor Kobzev, the governor of Russia's Irkutsk region.

