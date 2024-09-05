Chinese VP meets with Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Russian President Vladimir Putin here in Russia's Far East city on Wednesday.

Han conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's warm regards and best wishes to Putin, saying that at this new historical starting point of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties, China-Russia relations in the new era continue to operate at a high level under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

Han said China is full of confidence in the prospects of cooperation between the two countries. China highly values the role and influence of the Eastern Economic Forum, actively supports and participates in the development and cooperation of Russia's Far East region and stands ready to share development opportunities with Russia, so as to benefit the two peoples with more achievements and promote common development and revitalization.

Putin welcomed Han to Russia for the ninth Eastern Economic Forum and asked him to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to Xi.

Noting that Russia-China relations are in the best period in history, Putin said Russia highly values bilateral cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade, culture and local exchanges and looks forward to exploring more new development opportunities with China.

