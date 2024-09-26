China, Russia celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 08:23, September 26, 2024

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attends a reception to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China held a reception in Beijing on Wednesday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of its diplomatic ties with Russia.

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attended and addressed the reception.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that over the 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia, bilateral relations have withstood the test of time and remained steadfast. China-Russia relations have been moving forward at a high level in the new era, which is attributed to the leadership and guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, he said.

China is willing to work with Russia, guided by the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, to consolidate strategic mutual trust, actively build a new pattern of mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance mutual understanding and connectivity between the two peoples, and safeguard global prosperity and stability, Li added.

Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said that Russia is willing to work with China to effectively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the continuous development of bilateral ties.

The reception was co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the China-Russia Friendship Association. About 300 representatives from all walks of life in both China and Russia attended the reception.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)