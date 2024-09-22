China sets example of responsible major country, says senior Russian lawmaker

Xinhua)

MOSCOW, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China has achieved remarkable development and set an example as a responsible major country genuinely caring for its people, said a senior Russian lawmaker on Thursday.

During a reception marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, Ivan Melnikov, first vice-chairman of the Russian State Duma and chairman of the Russia-China Friendship Association, made the remarks, noting that the relationship between the two countries is currently at its best time in history.

The level and effectiveness of political interaction between the two countries are unprecedented, he said, adding that trade and economic cooperation continue to reach new heights, while cultural cooperation is evolving with new forms and consistent results.

Melnikov expressed confidence that through joint efforts, both sides will help the relationship make even greater achievements.

Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in his speech that China and Russia have jointly forged a new path of mutual respect, equality, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation as major and neighboring countries.

The relationship between the two countries has become a model for new international relations and relations between major, neighboring countries, he added.

Zhou Liqun, president of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia, said that the union will continue to promote practical cooperation between China and Russia in various fields and contribute even more to the friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

