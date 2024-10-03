Russia holds exhibition to mark 75th anniversary of Russia-China diplomatic relations

Xinhua) 10:12, October 03, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition entitled "Russia-China Friendship through the Ages" kicked off in the State Museum of Political History of Russia in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

The exhibition, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, is open until February of next year.

It offers a unique opportunity to trace the history of relations between the two countries. Many of the exhibits are being shown publicly for the first time.

Representatives from both countries participated in the opening ceremony, including the Consul General of China in St. Petersburg Luo Zhanhui, officials of the government of St. Petersburg, historians and public figures.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the museum's director general Sergey Rybakov noted that the exhibits show how the two countries' friendship grew and strengthened, becoming an example of mutually beneficial cooperation for the rest of the world.

"The exhibition that opened shows what role friendship plays in the relationship between our countries both in the past and in the present," said Luo.

The event also featured a symphonic concert performed by Russian and Chinese artists, along with workshops on Chinese calligraphy and dance.

