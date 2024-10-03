Xi says good-neighborliness, strategic coordination the most essential features of China-Russia ties

Xinhua) 10:10, October 03, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that lasting good-neighborliness, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation have become the most essential features of bilateral ties between China and Russia.

He made the remarks in a congratulatory message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

