Chinese, Russian defense ministers hold talks in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:40, October 15, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun held talks with his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov in Beijing on Monday.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, Dong said the bilateral relationship featuring high-level mutual trust and intensive cooperation is an exemplary model between major countries.

The two militaries should deepen strategic cooperation and enhance the quality and effectiveness of their cooperation, Dong said, adding that both sides should continuously advance the development of military relations, firmly defend the common interests of the two countries, and work together to safeguard global strategic stability.

Belousov said that military cooperation between Russia and China is important in safeguarding global and regional peace and stability.

The Russian side is willing to work with the Chinese side to continuously carry out efficient cooperation, and jointly address security challenges, said Belousov.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)