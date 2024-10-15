Senior Chinese military official meets Russian defense minister

Xinhua) 14:43, October 15, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Tuesday met with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov in Beijing.

As China and Russia celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, China is willing to work with Russia to further strengthen and develop their relationship, built on enduring good-neighborliness, deep strategic trust, and mutually beneficial cooperation, Zhang said.

Zhang urged both sides to maintain close high-level exchanges, deepen and expand military relations, safeguard the sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries, and work together to uphold international and regional peace and stability.

Russia will collaborate with China to continue strengthening practical cooperation across various fields and deepen the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Belousov said.

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun held talks with Belousov in Beijing on Monday.

