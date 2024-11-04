Chinese doctors provide free health checks in Mongolia

Xinhua) 13:46, November 04, 2024

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- A medical team from North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region began offering free medical examinations to citizens of Mongolia on Monday.

The team consists of nine doctors, including cardiologists and internists, from the Inner Mongolia International Mongolian Medicine Hospital. They are set to provide free health checkups and traditional Mongolian medicine at the Songinokhairkhan District General Hospital and the State Central First Hospital in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, until Wednesday.

These free health checkups are part of a series of activities titled "Feel China," co-organized by the Chinese embassy in Mongolia, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth of Mongolia, and the Information Office of the People's Government of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The initiative runs from Monday to Thursday to promote Inner Mongolia.

