Chinese premier meets with Mongolian PM in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:29, November 06, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, who is in China to attend the seventh China International Import Expo, in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday met with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, who is in Shanghai to attend the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Li said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Mongolia have maintained sound, stable momentum in their bilateral relations in recent years. China values its friendly cooperation with Mongolia highly, and considers Mongolia a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, he noted.

He said that both sides should implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state to deepen practical cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples.

Li noted that China will synergize its development strategy with Mongolia further, step up trade and investment cooperation, and enhance cooperation on infrastructure construction in such areas as port connectivity, mining and hydropower stations.

The premier encouraged both sides to tap into the cooperation potential of emerging industries such as the high-tech and green development sectors, and support more capable Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Mongolia.

China will work with Mongolia and other Asian countries in the pursuit of peace, solidarity and cooperation, and enhance exchange and coordination within the frameworks of multilateral mechanisms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Oyun-Erdene said that Mongolia abides firmly by the one-China policy, and is willing to maintain mutual respect and support on issues bearing on each other's core interests.

Mongolia stands ready to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China in such areas as energy, urban planning and desertification control, and explore cooperation in new fields including artificial intelligence, green development and human resources, he said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, who is in China to attend the seventh China International Import Expo, in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)