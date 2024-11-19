Home>>
Xi says China to strengthen anti-corruption cooperation with developing countries
(Xinhua) 11:43, November 19, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China will work with the developing countries to implement the G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan.
"We are strengthening cooperation with fellow developing countries in fugitive repatriation and asset recovery, denial of safe haven, and anti-corruption capacity building," he said when addressing the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
